Cars

The Interior Of The World's First Private 747-8 Is Insane

By Published On 02/16/2015 By Published On 02/16/2015
747-8 Private Jet Interior by Greenpoint
Greenpoint

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Owning a private jet puts you in a category of special privilege, but customizing the interior of a $358M Boeing 747-8 (which can carry 450 passengers commercially) simply because you can, takes luxury to the next, downright absurd level.

That's exactly what was requested of custom jet design firm Greenpoint Technologies, and after three long years of work, it was recently completed.

Related

related

Nike Just Launched Its Own Airline For Pro Athletes

related

Nike Just Launched Its Own Airline For Pro Athletes
747-8 Private Jet Interior
Greenpoint

Although photos of the jet's actual interior and any info on its owner are being withheld by Greenpoint, they have released a handful of conceptual renderings that illustrate what it could look like. And if they're anywhere close to the real thing, it may have a dining room, two huge lounges, a master suite, guest bedroom, and office.

Just think about that next time the tray table is digging into your knees.


H/T: Robb Report

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
The Absolute Best Cars of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like