Put A Pool In Your Pick-Up Truck

Put a pool in your pick up truck
All Photos: Pick-up Pools

Say hello to the ultimate portable swimming pool.

Gone are the days of tarps and bungee cords making your whip look like a reject from The Dukes of Hazzard, because now you can get your hands on the classiest of above-ground vehicular pool options, The Pick-up Pool.

Put a pool in your pick up trick

The Pick-up Pool is made of 30mm-thick vinyl that has a patent-pending stretch feature, allowing it to stay firmly in place over the corners of your truck’s flat bed. Available in both 5.5 ft (for $239) and 6.5 ft (for $249) models, simply fill it with water and then open the drainage valve when you’re through. Stand back and watch your property value skyrocket.

Put a pool in your pick up truck

And, in case you had any doubt, these beauties are made in the good ol’ US of A.

Happy trails y’all.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. Yes. Yes to all of this. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

