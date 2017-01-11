Put a pool in your pick up truck

Say hello to the ultimate portable swimming pool.
Gone are the days of tarps and bungee cords making your whip look like a reject from The Dukes of Hazzard, because now you can get your hands on the classiest of above-ground vehicular pool options, The Pick-up Pool.
The Pick-up Pool is made of 30mm-thick vinyl that has a patent-pending stretch feature, allowing it to stay firmly in place over the corners of your truck’s flat bed. Available in both 5.5 ft (for $239) and 6.5 ft (for $249) models, simply fill it with water and then open the drainage valve when you’re through. Stand back and watch your property value skyrocket.
And, in case you had any doubt, these beauties are made in the good ol’ US of A.
Happy trails y’all.
