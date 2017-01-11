The 11 Ways Race Cars Have Made Your Car Safer

There's not a single thing in your car that hasn't been shaped by motorsports in some form or another. From fluids (fuel, oil, coolant, etc.) tires, to even the petroleum-based compounds used to pave the streets, the overall impact has been incalculable. For example, your neighbor's Prius wouldn't be what it is without generations of race engineers motivated to improve efficiency—fuel, aerodynamics, rolling resistance—not because they care about the environment, but because they had to win races.

In a very tangible sense, racing at the highest levels is now and always has been competitive research and development between corporations. These are just 11 ways in which they've made the car you drive better.