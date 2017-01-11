Cars

The Actual Tron Light Cycle Is For Sale

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

Tron's Light Cycle is one of moviedom's coolest fictional motorcycles—virtually no one argues otherwise. And that's likely why, recently, someone brought it out of make-believe and into reality. Somehow, this bad boy's expected to bring all of $40,000 in May at an RM Sotheby's auction. Get your checkbook out.

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

The first highly obvious question is: "Does it drive?"

Of course it drives! It's powered by a 96V electric motor. Naturally, a Tron bike can't be anything but electric.

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

It was built under contract by a high-end customs company for Hammacher Schlemmer—the firm known for selling pretty much any form of transportation you'd see in a Bond movie—then finished up at the personal shop of the family that's currently selling it.

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

Everything lights up like you'd expect it to, but it unfortunately doesn't leave behind an impenetrable wall of light. Stupid physics. 

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

It's also equipped with a custom seat that sits just 28 inches off the ground, to make riding it a bit easier.

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

The tires had to be custom-made by Hoosier.

The real life light cycle
RM Sotheby's

Given how much of a pain in the ass this must've been to build, it's worth asking: how in the heck is it only 40 grand? But maybe some questions are better left unanswered.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's still trying to figure out the price here.

