9 Reasons You Should Never Get Leather Seats in Your Car

For decades, one's ability to utter the phrase "It has leather seats" was a defining factor in whether or not other people thought your car was nice. The smell, the feel...even the animal from whence it came. All these factors contributed to the allure and mystique of leather seats.

The thing is, though, you should never get leather seats in your car. While animal rights activists and environmentalists have their own reasons to tell you to go for cloth, I'm not going there in this piece because it's irrelevant: all ideological debate aside, leather seats don't make a whole lot of sense in the majority of cars. And I'm going to tell you why.