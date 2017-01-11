Buy Yourself A Goddamn Hovercraft

The hovercraft: master of land, skimmer of seas, the ultimate chick magnet (I mean, probably), and one of the closest things we will likely ever get to this.
And now, all of it can be yours, with the majestic hovering prowess of the Kevlar-packing Renegade Hovercraft—available commercially, for the price of an average new car.
So basically, why would you ever want to buy a car when you could conquer both land and water, all while looking like a total f*cking stud?
Have you ever seen a group of people having more fun? This two-person ride can reach speeds up to 50 mph, and Renegade promises the controls were built with simplicity in mind.
The Kevlar-lined hull should take care of anything you might scrape into, just in case those controls were a little more complicated than you anticipated.
Renegade offers four models, with prices ranging from $25,000 to $34,000. Totally worth it.