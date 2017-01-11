This Restored '59 Chevy Viking Bus Is A Road Tripper's Dream

A beat-up Chevy bus from 1959 may not be the first vehicle you'd choose to embark on a cross-country road trip, but once you've seen this one, which has been fully restored into a boho-chic retro lounge-on-wheels, you'll be forced to reconsider.
The restoration comes courtesy of the folks at Winkelman Architecture, who salvaged this Viking Short Bus and transformed it into an adventuremobile fit for Penny Lane.
It's designed to haul up to 12 passengers and sports both a dining area and padded lounge, which quickly transforms into a sleeping den of two twin beds (or one queen) with some simple rearranging.
The whole thing's even equipped with plumbing (a toilet and sink), various power outlets, and some serious mood lighting.
And just like that, riding the short bus became cool.