Revival's ugly duckling Ducati

What happens when a guy who understands nearly everything there is to know about motorcycles buys a rare—and ugly—old, Italian bike and hands it over to a shop with a knack for bringing out the understated beauty in anything?

This Ducati Pantah, which you see above. Before, though, it was what Revival dubbed the "Fifteen Hundred," based on its purchase point and the fact that they felt it was purely a collection of junk.