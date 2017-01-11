Cars

The World's First Luxury Tank Will Destroy Your Enemies With Class

Ripsaw Tank
Ripsaw Tank

Have you been looking for a classy luxury vehicle, but are unimpressed with how few tanks are currently on the market? 

Well I have the best news ever: you can now order the Ripsaw EV2 Extreme Luxury Tank (what a name!), the world's first (probably) luxury, tank-based vehicle. Designed for the army, optimized for pure badass bougie-ness. You'd be a fool not to do it.  

Ripsaw Tank
An exact price tag is hard for the guys at Ripsaw to nail down, due to the exorbitant amount of customization available on this beast, but they confirm it will cost "well into the hundreds of thousands," and take at least six months to create. 

Ripsaw Tank
As you can see, the inside is maxed-out to look like a laser-tag arena. 

Ripsaw Tank
The Ripsaw has a diesel tank, churning out over 600 horsepower, and (obvious) off-roading capabilities.

And check out that girl with the gun. Not sure why she's there, but hopefully she didn't hurt anyone. 

Ripsaw Tank
As you can see, there's not much this tankmobile can't cruise over, though I wouldn't recommend parking like this. 

YouTube/Howe & Howe

See the tank in full, beautiful motion. Look at the elegant way it smashes stuff. 

Ripsaw Tank
Where we're going, we won't need roads. Seriously, it can drive over anything. 


