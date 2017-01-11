There's A Real Ghost Town On Route 66, And I Drove Through It

Earlier this year I had the opportunity to trek across the Mojave desert with some Toyota-types. In order to cross the desert, though, we first had to get there, and some recent storms wiped out our intended route, forcing a last-second detour.

As it turns out, that detour took us past some of the most beautiful Americana scenery I'd never heard of, and we traveled through a tiny ghost town called "Amboy." Aside from the obvious beauty—both natural and manmade—it serves as a tangible link to a huge part of the story of America in the 20th century.