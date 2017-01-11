The Next Great Rally Car is...a RAV 4?

Toyota has a reputation for producing some pretty serious off-road vehicles. The Japanese government’s request for something even more capable than the US Willy’s Jeep led to what would eventually become the now iconic FJ40. Oil-rich young sheiks with multi-million dollar supercar collections still chose the Land Cruiser to bash dunes and hoon through the Arabian desert. And just ask the Top Gear guys how tough it is to kill a Hilux.

But the RAV4? Not so much. That’s a car more associated with supermarket parking lots, soccer practice runs, and sending your daughter off to college in something safe and practical. But could it also be a rally car contender?