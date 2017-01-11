Kansas City Man Wants To Bring This Amphibious Volkswagen Back Into Production

You might not remember the name, but you know the Schwimmwagen. It's the amphibious military vehicle that Hitler made Porsche design for VW during WWII. It's kind of the ultimate all terrain vehicle, and now there's a guy in Kansas City by the name of Robert Long that wants to bring 'em back. Really.

He's just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise the necessary funds ($3,000,000!) to bring the Schwimmwagen back into production. The idea is to buy an original one, then essentially reverse engineer it (read: copy it piece by piece) to produce brand new Schwimmwagens en masse.