Cars

Kansas City Man Wants To Bring This Amphibious Volkswagen Back Into Production

By Published On 02/19/2015 By Published On 02/19/2015
VW Schwimmwagen
Wikimedia Commons

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

related

The 19 Most '90s Movies on Netflix

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

You might not remember the name, but you know the Schwimmwagen. It's the amphibious military vehicle that Hitler made Porsche design for VW during WWII. It's kind of the ultimate all terrain vehicle, and now there's a guy in Kansas City by the name of Robert Long that wants to bring 'em back. Really.

He's just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise the necessary funds ($3,000,000!) to bring the Schwimmwagen back into production. The idea is to buy an original one, then essentially reverse engineer it (read: copy it piece by piece) to produce brand new Schwimmwagens en masse.

Related

related

14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis

related

14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis
VW Schwimmwagen
WW2 Gallery

The Schwimmwagen wasn't exactly the fastest vehicle around—50 mph by land, 7 mph by water—but it saved a ton of time not having to worry about crossing rivers after bridges were bombed out.

VW Schwimmwagen
Thorsten Haustein

The body is completely airtight so it can function naturally as a boat. Out back, there's a propeller that folds down, and is driven by the same engine that drives the tires on the ground.

Schwimmwagen
Robert Long

Since it was originally designed to be cheap and efficient, the Schwimmwagen's body is made of steel, and Mr. Long thinks he can produce up to 1,000 a year for anyone wanting a brand new 70 year old Nazi amphibious vehicle.

Genius or insanity? Your call.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd like to see a more modern drivetrain roll off the line.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
2016's Coolest Car Gadgets
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

related

READ MORE
6 Cars That Prove Volkswagen Has Still Got It

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like