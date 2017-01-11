Cars

Buy This Harrier Jump Jet; Profit

If you've ever thought to yourself, 'Gee, I wonder how much it'd cost to get an old fighter plane—I mean like one no one's using and is just sitting there,' we have an answer for you. A used Sea Harrier Jump Jet costs just $1.5 million dollars, which is pretty damn reasonable, considering an F-35 runs about $120 million dollars, if you get the cheap one.

This beautiful model in question is stashed in Alberta, Canada, so you can be pretty damn sure it's never been involved in so much as a shouting match. It was built in 1986 and modernized in 1997. No word on cup holders or satellite radio.

Though it was last flown in 2001, it apparently needs a few parts before it can be sold again—it's being sold for display purposes, sadly.

The Rolls-Royce Pegasus MK 107 engine outside of the fuselage might have something to do with it.

As a sort of consolation prize for the current lack of airworthiness, the listing includes some goodies, thrown in gratis. Among them is this extra fuselage...

...with an extra cockpit. Would look great in your apartment. Or maybe as your apartment.

Obviously, it comes with missiles.


Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. He is saving his pennies. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

