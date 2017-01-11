Behold: The Most Impressive LEGO Cars In Existence

Warning: You are about to feel very small with regard to your LEGO-fu. What you're looking at is the work of Sheepo's Garage, run by a Spanish civil engineering student named Fernando. Hopefully he can get course credit for them, since they're good enough to warrant a hard look at a LEGO doctoral program.
The thing is, these aren't merely well executed car replicas, they're working remote controlled cars, complete with steering, locking doors, and actual freaking transmissions that shift gears. Via remote control. Insane doesn't even begin to describe them. The most amazing part? He's actually made instructions for almost everything he does, so you can build your own.
Using roughly 4,000 different LEGO pieces, this Beetle is quite possibly more complicated than the real deal. The entire body can be removed from the rest of the car, and yet it's so well engineered that even the steering mechanism re-connects automatically when you put it back together. If you only watch one of Sheepo's videos, this is it.
That whole working transmission thing? Take a look. Nothing but LEGO pieces and a handful of rubber bands. No one could've imagined this would be possible when LEGOs were first invented.
Self-folding hard top? Working trunk-release switch? No problem. He's even built a vehicle that serves as its own bridge layer, not to mention a working garage jack.
We bow to you, LEGO god.
