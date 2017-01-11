Behold: The Most Impressive LEGO Cars In Existence

Warning: You are about to feel very small with regard to your LEGO-fu. What you're looking at is the work of Sheepo's Garage, run by a Spanish civil engineering student named Fernando. Hopefully he can get course credit for them, since they're good enough to warrant a hard look at a LEGO doctoral program.

The thing is, these aren't merely well executed car replicas, they're working remote controlled cars, complete with steering, locking doors, and actual freaking transmissions that shift gears. Via remote control. Insane doesn't even begin to describe them. The most amazing part? He's actually made instructions for almost everything he does, so you can build your own.