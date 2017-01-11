Whoa, Shelby Just Brought Back The Daytona Coupe

The Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe is the stuff of legend: just six original iterations of the 200 mph-capable race car ever saw the light of day. They cleaned up in international competition and were the first American cars to win the World Sportscar Championship in 1965. In the 50 years since that feat, the few surviving examples have traded hands very rarely, each time fetching well into the seven-figure range. It's long been a popular kit and replica car, but now it's well and truly back. Meet the 50th Anniversary Shelby Daytona Coupe.
When Carroll Shelby first dropped a huge American V8 into a British sports car and called it the Cobra, it was dominant on shorter circuits, but on the longer tracks of Europe, it wasn't aerodynamic enough to keep up on the fastest straightaways. For a man and a company that famously hell-bent on beating Ferrari, that's no good.
Enter the Daytona Coupe. Built on the Cobra, but with a much more slick body, it was a 200 mph beast that did hand Enzo a thorough defeat, before being put on a back burner when Shelby and company was drafted in to work on the GT40.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, Shelby's making 50 Daytonas, each with its own Shelby VIN. You've got your choice of two different variants, too: A fiberglass version that's been enhanced a bit from the original, and that stunning aluminum one currently filling your monitor with glee.
Unlike the original, each car now has disk brakes at all four corners; along with a beefed up frame, it'll be a bit more driver friendly.
The inside's true to the original, with the exception that it's now wrapped in black leather instead of vinyl.
How true to the original is it? Those pedals are a nod to the company which built the original chassis back in England.
For legal reasons, it doesn't come with an engine, but depending on your budget, Shelby will send you a gorgeous Ford 289 pumping out up to 525 hp. In a car like this, that's more than enough power to get you in trouble.
If you want the fiberglass version, you're in luck, provided you've got $180,000 to spend on it.
If you find yourself needing that sexy piece of aluminum in your garage, though, you're going to need to sell a few organs and come up with $350,000.
Considering this is as close as you'll ever get to driving the real thing, though, it's clearly a bargain.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. This was his favorite car as a child, and right at the top of his personal bucket list, along with the GT40.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.