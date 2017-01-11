JBL Crammed 5,720 Watts Of Sound Into A Smart Car

There's no joy comparable to driving down an empty highway, best buds in tow, with your favorite playlist blasting in the background. Now imagine that already perfect activity turned up to 150 decibels. It's what you'll get when you hop on the converted ForTwo, the latest collaboration from smart and JBL, and the appropriately dubbed "world's smallest concert hall-on-wheels."
The system is powered by JBL's most powerful audio equipment, including 16 loudspeakers and two subwoofers. Mid-range speakers are supported by three GTO 804 EZ amplifiers, while the subwoofers are powered by GTO 751 EZ amplifiers.
Combined together, the car delivers 5,720 watts of amplification and audio levels of up to 150 decibels, a full 40 decibels higher than the average car stereo at maximum volume. And to prevent the car from collapsing during the next bass drop, smart designed it using 10 square metres of insulating material and 100 meters of wiring.
