What In The Sweet Baby Jesus Is This Ferrari Monstrosity?

The Ferrari Enzo is an icon of automotive excellence. The Pontiac Fiero is a famously kit-friendly vehicle.
This is what happens when someone with more virginity than skill tries to look rich. Avert your eyes, children.
This "car," which could easily be a prop from the no-budget remake of Back to the Future Part II, is listed on Craigslist for the price of $5500, which seems like a lot of money to spend on something that you're legally obligated to destroy. Maybe its creator had good intentions, but he failed in the execution. We're pretty sure any Ferrari enthusiasts who saw these images just gouged their own eyes out.
No matter how you look at it, this thing simply should not be. The seller admits that although it runs, some work is needed, which completely avoids the question of what kind of lunatic would want to bring this out on the road in the first place. Unless you fantasize about driving around in a giant version of the phasers from Star Trek: The Next Generation, the only reason to own this is to hide it away like the Ark of the Covenant. The seller says that it's been sitting for eight years.
Coincidentally, that's the minimum prison sentence he should receive for bringing this into the world.
Joe Oliveto is a staff writer for Supercompressor. He's legitimately worried about being arrested for distribution of obscene materials now that he posted these images.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.