Cars

Make The Spaceballs Winnebago LEGO Set A Reality

By Published On 02/10/2015 By Published On 02/10/2015
NvdK

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Will Take You to Puerto Rico For Just $126

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

You are not hallucinating. An enterprising genius submitted plans to LEGO to make a kit for the Eagle 5, the interstellar Winnebago from Spaceballs that's capable of hyperactive speeds. There's just one catch: It needs at least 10,000 votes before LEGO will consider it for production. At the time of this article, it's about 10% of the way there, so you can consider it your civic duty to vote for this before the LEGO voting system sucks the air out of the project faster than Mega Maid. Do it for Barf and Lone Starr.

Related

related

These Custom LEGO Bikes Take A Year To Build

related

Frank Lloyd Wright's Iconic Arizona Home, Now A 180,000-piece LEGO Replica

related

Famous Movie Scenes Get The LEGO Treatment

related

These Custom LEGO Bikes Take A Year To Build
Spaceballs: The LEGO Kit
NvdK

To answer your first question, yes, it's a Winnebago Chieftain 33 with wings.

Spaceballs: The LEGO Kit
NvdK

There's even a flap in back that hides the secret hyper jets, though it may be difficult to open if your hands are greasy from dealing with Pizza the Hut (sorry).

NvdK

This is one product capitalization of which Yogurt would definitely approve.

As a bonus, the same guy's even designed Spaceball One, if you want to get ludicrous.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. His Schwartz is strong.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

related

READ MORE
How Motorsport Has Transformed Every Car on the Road

related

READ MORE
Mercedes Benz Is Actually Making a Pickup Truck

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like