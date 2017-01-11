Make The Spaceballs Winnebago LEGO Set A Reality

You are not hallucinating. An enterprising genius submitted plans to LEGO to make a kit for the Eagle 5, the interstellar Winnebago from Spaceballs that's capable of hyperactive speeds. There's just one catch: It needs at least 10,000 votes before LEGO will consider it for production. At the time of this article, it's about 10% of the way there, so you can consider it your civic duty to vote for this before the LEGO voting system sucks the air out of the project faster than Mega Maid. Do it for Barf and Lone Starr.
To answer your first question, yes, it's a Winnebago Chieftain 33 with wings.
There's even a flap in back that hides the secret hyper jets, though it may be difficult to open if your hands are greasy from dealing with Pizza the Hut (sorry).
This is one product capitalization of which Yogurt would definitely approve.
As a bonus, the same guy's even designed Spaceball One, if you want to get ludicrous.
