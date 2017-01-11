This Is Not Your Grandfather's John Deere

Abandoning their iconic green and yellow for a more dastardly Midnight Black, John Deere just unveiled a pair of badass, limited-edition, murdered-out versions of their rugged Gator ATV, sure to send chills up the spine of cornfed grizzled farmhands all across the country.
The slightly less powerful (yet nonetheless beastly) of the two is the XUV825i, pictured above, which packs an 812cc motorcycle engine that'll get you speeding up to 44 miles per hour over the tangled terrain as you bounce around on the bench or, if down for splurging, bucket seats.
The rowdier option, the RSX850i (above), is ready to get you going slightly faster—up to 53 mph—thus necessitating some serious "oh sh*t!" handles. It even looks like it's ready to fight a bigger fight (with nature, that is) with a more menacing front end and a set of honkin' Maxxi tires. You'll be riding a little more comfortably too, since this guy comes with bucket seats standard.
