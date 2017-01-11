What if Regular Cars were Star Wars Landspeeders?

Last year, a brilliant photographer took a bunch of eminently classic cars and digitally converted them to Star Wars landspeeder spec. The result is this absolutely beautiful collection, but the cars are so rare and pricey it's hard to suspend disbelief long enough to imagine commuting in one.

That's all changed now, thanks to this equally amazing set by French photographer Sylvain Viau, who shot the kinds of cars you'd actually see driving around the countryside. Of Alderon. These are the cars for Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, and for the common stormtrooper when he's on shore leave.