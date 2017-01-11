Stirling Moss's Gorgeous Porsche 718 Spyder Race Car Is For Sale

Unquestionably, Sir Stirling Moss was one of the best drivers of the 1950s and '60s. And like his driving, the cars he raced were exceptionally impressive—few more so than this one. It's not just a classic and gorgeous Porsche 718 Spyder, it's his own. Bonhams has the honor of auctioning it off from Moss's private collection later this summer at Goodwood, and if you've got a spare $3,000,000 in your pocket, it's as good as yours.

If you don't, well, that's why these gorgeous photos exist.