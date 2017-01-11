30 Stunning Photos of Museum-Worthy Classic Italian Bikes

The Stuart Parr Collection is home to an astounding set of classic Italian bikes, ranging from better known Ducatis and MV Agustas to relatively obscure treasures from companies you've likely never heard of. In all, there are 26 different bikes carefully curated to illustrate a different era, one where Italian craftsmen honed their skill on every one of these bikes, back when they were building them new.

For the first time, the collection's available for a public viewing, so if you happen to be in New York, you can find it here. If not, kick back, check out the bikes below, and drool from afar.

