Cars

30 Stunning Photos of Museum-Worthy Classic Italian Bikes

By Published On 06/02/2015 By Published On 06/02/2015
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
More Like This

related

This Modern House Is Solid As A Rock. Literally.

related

These Reclaimed Wood Tiny Houses Belong In A Tim Burton Movie

related

Please Let These Futuristic Formula 1 Renderings Happen

related

These Photos Of Cuban Auto Culture Take You Back In Time

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here's Every Country's Male-to-Female Ratio

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

The Stuart Parr Collection is home to an astounding set of classic Italian bikes, ranging from better known Ducatis and MV Agustas to relatively obscure treasures from companies you've likely never heard of. In all, there are 26 different bikes carefully curated to illustrate a different era, one where Italian craftsmen honed their skill on every one of these bikes, back when they were building them new.

For the first time, the collection's available for a public viewing, so if you happen to be in New York, you can find it here. If not, kick back, check out the bikes below, and drool from afar.
 

Benelli 175 Enduro

Related

related

These Custom Ducati Scramblers Are Absolutely Sublime

related

The 10 Best New Bikes Under $5,000

related

There's An Insane Ferrari-Powered Home-Built Bike On Craigslist
More Like This

related

This Modern House Is Solid As A Rock. Literally.

related

These Reclaimed Wood Tiny Houses Belong In A Tim Burton Movie

related

Please Let These Futuristic Formula 1 Renderings Happen

related

These Photos Of Cuban Auto Culture Take You Back In Time

related

These Custom Ducati Scramblers Are Absolutely Sublime
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Laverda 750 SFC

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

related

How Likely Are You To Get Pulled Over For Speeding?

related

The 10 Best New Bikes Under $5,000
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

MV Agusta 750 Sport

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

MV Agusta 500 CC Four

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Motobi 125 cc Race Bike

related

Travis Pastrana And Josh Sheehan Talk Nitro Circus, Triple Backflips, And Australian Drop Bears

related

There's An Insane Ferrari-Powered Home-Built Bike On Craigslist
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 900 Super Sport Desmo

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 750 GT

related

12 Things You Didn't Know About Gasoline

related

How Likely Are You To Get Pulled Over For Speeding?
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 750 F1

related

The Honda Bulldog Is A Whole New Breed Of Motorcycle

related

Travis Pastrana And Josh Sheehan Talk Nitro Circus, Triple Backflips, And Australian Drop Bears
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Magni Sport 1200 S

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 860 GT

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

related

Outrun Zombies With The Walking Dead Motorcycle

related

12 Things You Didn't Know About Gasoline
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

MV Agusta 750 Sport America

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 750 S

related

The Actual Tron Light Cycle Is For Sale

related

The Honda Bulldog Is A Whole New Breed Of Motorcycle
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Ducati 900 SD Darmah

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

MV Agusta 750 GT

related

5 Retro Rides That'll Make You Want To Hit The Road

related

Outrun Zombies With The Walking Dead Motorcycle
The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

MV Agusta Pullman 125 CC

The Stuart Parr Collection
The Stuart Parr Collection

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Pop Artist Ashley Longshore Takes On Excess
Photo Roll

related

READ MORE
14 Vintage, Sexy, And Evil Cigarette Print Ads From Decades Past
Photo Roll

related

READ MORE
17 Outdoor Kitchens To Make Your Mouth Water
Photo Roll

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like