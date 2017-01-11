Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

15 Stunning Corvettes for The Heart of Summer

Published On 08/06/2014
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Jean-Louis Potier
You'd be hard pressed to find any car that's been as associated with summertime for as many decades as the Corvette. Even in coupe form it's synonymous with taking time off and blasting down the highway. So, since we're in the thick of August's wrath, why not at least cool our thoughts with some stellar Corvette pics to get us through the day? We thought you'd agree. 

C5 Corvette on track
Alessandro Prada

There's just something about the glow of a brake disc in dim light, isn't there?

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Eddy Clio

Okay, so this shot's not in America...but that doesn't make it any less awesome.

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Callaway

Long before you could buy a factory-supercharged Corvette, you could buy a twin turbocharged number from Callaway. The Callaway Sledgehammer (not shown) topped out at 254.76 mph. 

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Philip Ester

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
pyntofmyld
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Alexander Nie
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Thibault le Mer
A first generation Corvette driving down the road.
Matthias Bachmann

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Ian C
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Jack Snell
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Chris Foster
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Eddy Clio

15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Alex Schmitt
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Angelica Ochoa
15 stunning Corvettes for summer
Eddy Clio

It shouldn't matter if you're a Chevy guy, or if you bleed Ford blue. Gorgeous is gorgeous.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's ready for a road trip in an old 'Vette now.

