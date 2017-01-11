15 Stunning Corvettes for The Heart of Summer

You'd be hard pressed to find any car that's been as associated with summertime for as many decades as the Corvette. Even in coupe form it's synonymous with taking time off and blasting down the highway. So, since we're in the thick of August's wrath, why not at least cool our thoughts with some stellar Corvette pics to get us through the day? We thought you'd agree.
There's just something about the glow of a brake disc in dim light, isn't there?
Okay, so this shot's not in America...but that doesn't make it any less awesome.
Long before you could buy a factory-supercharged Corvette, you could buy a twin turbocharged number from Callaway. The Callaway Sledgehammer (not shown) topped out at 254.76 mph.
It shouldn't matter if you're a Chevy guy, or if you bleed Ford blue. Gorgeous is gorgeous.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's ready for a road trip in an old 'Vette now.