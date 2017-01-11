Cars

The Submarine Sports Car Is Incredible

By Published On 11/04/2014 By Published On 11/04/2014

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Smooth Man Cutting Steak Is Making the Internet Go Bananas

related

The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

Zipping around in a sports car is many things—liberating, exhilarating, occasionally dangerous—but practical is not one of them. But what if your sports car was also a submarine? Probably not very practical either, but who cares, that would be f***ing awesome. And if you've got a spare $2 million in the bank, it's all yours.

Related

related

007's Lotus Esprit Submarine

related

007's Lotus Esprit Submarine
The submarine sports car

From everyone's favorite over-the-top e-tailer, this wonderfully outrageous whip was, of course, inspired by the submarine Lotus captained by James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me. It also shares the same chassis as the more modern Lotus Elise, and is fully electric.

When you're ready to swap dry land for the sea with your unsuspecting passenger, a pair of rear propellers provides forward movement up to two knots at depths of up to 33 feet. All this, while steering and lift is controlled via two water jets up front. You'll want resurface no longer than an hour after you enter, though, since its two built-in scuba tanks and diving regulators are only designed to keep you safe underwater an hour. 

The submarine sports car

It may not win any records on land, considering it maxes out at 75 mph, but then again, it's a SUBMARINE.


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He wonders what the whales would think of this thing.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Sneakers Are Actually Terrible Shoes to Drive In

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like