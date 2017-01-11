The Submarine Sports Car Is Incredible

Zipping around in a sports car is many things—liberating, exhilarating, occasionally dangerous—but practical is not one of them. But what if your sports car was also a submarine? Probably not very practical either, but who cares, that would be f***ing awesome. And if you've got a spare $2 million in the bank, it's all yours.
From everyone's favorite over-the-top e-tailer, this wonderfully outrageous whip was, of course, inspired by the submarine Lotus captained by James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me. It also shares the same chassis as the more modern Lotus Elise, and is fully electric.
When you're ready to swap dry land for the sea with your unsuspecting passenger, a pair of rear propellers provides forward movement up to two knots at depths of up to 33 feet. All this, while steering and lift is controlled via two water jets up front. You'll want resurface no longer than an hour after you enter, though, since its two built-in scuba tanks and diving regulators are only designed to keep you safe underwater an hour.
It may not win any records on land, considering it maxes out at 75 mph, but then again, it's a SUBMARINE.
