This Custom Motorcycle Is Straight Out Of Judge Dredd

But all this simplicity needs a balance. The custom dash includes a GPS/phone mount and some pretty slick custom switch gear and bespoke turn signals. 18-inch spoke rims and trial tread tires, modified foot pegs, and a custom skid plate round it all out.

Since this is a one-of-a-kind ride, all we get to do is look on and admire. Still, when Thrive went looking for the space between black and white, they definitely found something—something fast.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.