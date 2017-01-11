Cars

This Custom Motorcycle Is Straight Out Of Judge Dredd

Thrive

What happens when you design a motorcycle build based on the concept of the space between binaries (black vs. white, good vs. evil, etc.)? Apparently, a totally stripped down, sleek speed machine like the Thrive T 005 Croos. The Jakarta-based mod shop pulled off the design for a friend of the shop, and they pulled no punches in a total rehaul of his Yamaha Scorpio.

Deus Customs Is Bringing Back The Sidecar

related

Thrive

The guys at Thrive really went at it, taking away just about everything but the Scorpio's engine, totally scrapping the frame. They built around that, creating a new subframe from aluminum, along with a new carburetor, new exhaust, and a Fatbar handlebar specifically designed with off-road riding in mind. 

Thrive

But all this simplicity needs a balance. The custom dash includes a GPS/phone mount and some pretty slick custom switch gear and bespoke turn signals. 18-inch spoke rims and trial tread tires, modified foot pegs, and a custom skid plate round it all out. 

Since this is a one-of-a-kind ride, all we get to do is look on and admire. Still, when Thrive went looking for the space between black and white, they definitely found something—something fast.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor.

