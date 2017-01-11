I Hit The Texas Back Roads In A Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Before driving, I had a quick chat with Eric Shepherd, the president of Rolls-Royce North America. He was keen to point out what he called the "effortlessness" of luxury features like the navigation integration. I couldn't help but press him on the tech. How does such an advanced transmission fit into the Rolls-Royce ethos?

As well-polished spokesmen tend to be, he kept it close to the chest, saying, "seamless integration relates the Rolls-Royce experience." I brushed this off as PR-speak. As it turns out, it's not.