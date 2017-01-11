I Tested Pirelli's Best Tires In A Ferrari Race Car

Pirelli has been around since the 1870s. (Crazy, right?) And it's been making tires since the 1890s, and those tires have been winning at the highest levels of motorsports for over 100 years.

The brilliance continues. In November, the company dropped its new P-Zero All Season Plus tires, and invited me as part of a group to Las Vegas for testing the tires around Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a bunch of really fast supercars.

And a race car.