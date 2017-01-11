The 10 Best American-Made SUVs Under $35k

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a new car today is $33,543. But considering that a lot of people are willing to spend more for fancy tech and added utility, it's easy to see why car manufacturers are cashing in and making more and more SUVs with a highly customizable range of options.

If you're hoping to stay on the more reasonable end of the spectrum, here's a look at the 10 best American SUVs you can buy for under $35,000. In some cases, you'll be satisfied with a less-optioned but way more capable car; in others, you'll wind up with a little money left over so you can add all those extra bells and whistles.