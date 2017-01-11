The 10 Best Cars of the 1980s

Is what you're about to read scientific? Well, you know the answer to that. But when discussing love, there's simply no room for data/reasoning/Nate Silver. And this...this is a love story.

The 1980s was a time when we saw all-wheel drive dominate rallying, when turbos went mainstream, and when aerodynamics started to actually mean something to the average person. Yugos aside, some of the most iconic cars of all-time are from the '80s, and one could make the argument it was one of, if not the, best decade for automobiles. (And yes, some damn fine automobiles didn't make our cut.)