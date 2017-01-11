The Ferrari From Miami Vice Is For Sale (Again)

UPDATE: This article was originally published when this same car was for sale at a Miami pawn shop. Information has been updated to reflect the new information.

The classic Ferrari Testarossa that split time with Don Johnson on the set of Miami Vice is for sale at Mecum auctions. Until recently, you could find it on eBay, or more specifically, at a pawn shop. Miami's Auto Buyer and Pawn managed to get its hands on one of the most instantly recognizable cars in television history in 2012, and held onto it for three years to test the market.