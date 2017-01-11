The Ferrari From Miami Vice Is For Sale (Again)

UPDATE: This article was originally published when this same car was for sale at a Miami pawn shop. Information has been updated to reflect the new information.
The classic Ferrari Testarossa that split time with Don Johnson on the set of Miami Vice is for sale at Mecum auctions. Until recently, you could find it on eBay, or more specifically, at a pawn shop. Miami's Auto Buyer and Pawn managed to get its hands on one of the most instantly recognizable cars in television history in 2012, and held onto it for three years to test the market.
As for the car itself, it's the real deal. Legend has it that Enzo Ferrari was, er, less than pleased, with the fact that Miami Vice was using a replica of a Ferrari Daytona, and essentially gave the show a pair of black Testarossas to use during filming on the condition that the producers and director agreed to blow up the replica Daytona on screen. So they did.
Because those cars were black, and that's not exactly the easiest shade in the world to film, the studio painted them a nice powdery white. Look at the door jambs and you'll see the evidence on this one. Look further inside, and you'll see that it's still hooked up to a gloriously 1980s car phone.
The car comes with a ton of documentation, both from Ferrari, and the studio, that serve as proof that this is pretty much the most authentic TV Ferrari you're gonna find.
Of course, you could always just look at the plaque on the back of the car to tell you the same thing.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. Some cars, when painted white, just hold a special place in his heart. This is one of them.