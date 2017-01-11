Cars

The 20 Most Bizarre Traffic Laws In America

By Published On 06/05/2015 By Published On 06/05/2015
Crazy Car Laws
The Urge To Wander

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

Most laws are made to protect the population and help life run a bit more smoothly for everyone. But due to the bizarre nature of our legal system, outrageous local ideas sometimes sneak through the cracks of reason and become solidified as law.

Here are some of the most bizarre traffic laws in the United States. And yes, there will be a quiz. Given by the police. If you speed. So print this out.

Related

related

The 10 Worst Vehicles You Can Take On A Fast Food Run

related

The 10 Most Underrated New Cars

related

11 Of The Most Badass Rides Found On Google Street View

related

The 10 Worst Vehicles You Can Take On A Fast Food Run
Strange Traffic Laws
flickr/mwichary

1. You must have a lantern attached to the front of your vehicle...

if you're gonna drive the wrong way down a one-way street and not be considered a law breaker in Alabama.

 

2. Hit a pedestrian in Sarasota, Florida? No big deal.

Just pay a tiny $78 fine.

Strange Traffic Laws
Wikimedia

3. Do NOT get pulled over with a Gorilla in the back seat

If you're in Massachusetts, whether you own it or not. Trust us. 

 

4. Want to drive around with CLOSED beer in your car in Rhode Island?

If it's in Scituate, nice try bucko.

Strange Traffic Laws
Flickr/Mirko Tobias Schäfer

5. Mercifully, Alabama has outlawed blindfolds while driving

Frankly we're surprised the call had to be made.


6. You are legally not allowed to run out of gas... in a congested district in Youngstown Ohio.

Strange Traffic Laws
Flickr/1967chevrolet

7. It's illegal to honk someone else's horn

If you're in University City, Missouri. And no, that's not a euphemism.


8. Never jump out of a car going 65 mph in while in Glendale, California Because if you survive: you're going to jail.

related

The 10 Most Underrated New Cars
Strange Traffic Laws
Flick/State Farm

9. In Illinois, they're very picky about who can claim possession of roadkill deer 

Only residents who don’t owe child support and who have not had their wildlife privileges suspended anywhere in the United States can claim possession of roadkill with the Department of Natural Resources.


10. Your backfiring hooptie is not welcome in Rutland, Vermont If your tailpipes pop and disturb the peace, you may be slapped with a fine.

Strange Traffic Laws
Flickr/oleswerdlow

11. The police in Fort Thomas, Kentucky have a thing about dogs molesting vehicles

So keep your puppy on the leash if you catch him eyeing the tires on your neighbor’s Subaru.


12. No honking near a sandwich shop or cold beverage stand In Little Rock, Arkansas after 9 p.m.

Flickr/Janitors

13. You can spit from a truck—but not from a car or a bus

In Marietta, one of the largest suburbs in Georgia.

Strange Traffic Laws
Flickr/andrewmalone

14. Pray that your house in New Britain never ignites

Because apparently fire trucks in this Connecticut town are not allowed to drive faster than 25 mph, even when responding to a call.


15. In Eureka California, you're just not allowed to sleep on the road No matter how warm and inviting the asphalt looks.

related

11 Of The Most Badass Rides Found On Google Street View
Strangest Traffic Laws
Flickr/bbalaji

16. You can’t drive your camel on the highway

Even though the Nevada desert might feel like Abu Dhabi.


17. There is a law that says you can't drive on a playground in Dublin, Georgia We're terrified to imagine the incident that precipitated this law.

Strangest Traffic Laws
flickr/Christopher Eliot

18. In Pennsylvania, “any motorist who sights a team of horses coming toward him must pull well off the road...

...cover his car with a blanket or canvas that blends with the countryside, and let the horses pass. If the horses appear skittish, the motorist must take his car apart, piece by piece, and hide it under the nearest bushes.” Oh my god.


19. It's ironic that in a place called Derby Kansas... You can be jailed for 30 days for screeching your tires.

Strangest Traffic Laws
Flickr/bludgeoner86

20. The phrase "keep your pants on" is taken literally in Sag Harbor New York...

where disrobing in your car may result in a hefty ticket.

Andrew LaSane is a contributor to Supercompressor. He still owns hundreds of VHS tapes and awaits the medium's triumphant return. Witness his misguided nostalgia on Instagram and Twitter.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Why Sneakers Are Actually Terrible Shoes to Drive In

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like