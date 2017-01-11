This Carbon Fiber Custom Bike Is Soaked In Perfection

You might as well stop whatever you're doing right—you're going to want to see this. The oddly beautiful bike that you see here is called the Bienville Legacy. It's made from a variety of materials but is very carbon fiber reliant, and can be ordered in supercharged form, wherein it puts out 300 hp. There's a lot going on here, so hang on.
The brainchild of the mastermind who was previously responsible for doing some of the best bikes from Confederate, the Legacy has been in the works for a full decade. Most of that was simply designing the ridiculous frame and making everything work with the materials, then it took over two years just in construction.
On closer examination, you can see why: the suspension is radically different from what you normally see, and everything is based on a leaf spring...that's made from carbon fiber. It runs the length of the bike, theoretically tying the front and rear together so it functions as a system. Getting the carbon fiber to flex without shattering comes down to the direction in which the builder lays each individual sheet.
Attention to detail. Material selection. Craftsmanship. There's basically nothing missing here.
All told, the bike weighs just 400 pounds, which is astonishing given its size. When you consider that you can opt for a supercharged engine with 300 hp, that means it has a power to weight ratio that will shatter anything short of a Koenigsegg One:1. At that point you're basically just hoping that trick suspension's legit.
Even though you can order one for yourself, there's no official price tag. As the saying goes: if you have to ask, you can't afford it.
But you can afford to sit back and appreciate its all-encompassing audacity.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's really curious about that monoleaf spring and wonders how the bike rides as a result.