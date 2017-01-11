Cars

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Is The Fastest Muscle Car Ever

The Hellcat is here
All Photos: Dodge

Earlier this summer, Dodge dropped a nuclear bomb on the automotive world by the name of Hellcat. Effective today, however, the absolutely bonkers 707 hp supercharged Hemi version of the Challenger now has an even faster (!) corporate sibling: meet the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The Hellcat has 707 hp

Sitting comfortably inside that snarling, menacing, futuristic-looking front end is the same 707 hp monster that Dodge calls an engine. The car is actually built on the normal Charger assembly line, then pulled off before it's done for proper Hellcatification. Every single Hellcat engine is dyno tested prior to being installed to verify that it's putting out the requisite 707 hp.

Interestingly, the Charger SRT Hellcat comes in at 4,560 pounds, which is seriously heavy, but that doesn't matter: 60 mph is just 3.7 horrifyingly awesome seconds away. It'll hit the quarter mile in just 11 seconds, and if you happen to be in a very wide open space, 200 mph is within reach.

Charger SRT Hellcat

Unlike its Challenger sibling, the Charger (obviously) has four doors, which means you can fit all sorts of extra stuff in the back, like suitcases full of spare underwear for after each time you put your right foot to the floor.

Just like with the other Hellcat, this one comes with a red and a black key: use the black one for anyone you don't trust with 707 hp. There's also a whole suite of vehicle dynamics settings through which you can adjust everything from power output to how quickly the eight speed automatic transmission shifts. For some reason that surely only the lawyers can explain, there's also an "Eco" mode.

Let's recap: 707 hp. Zero-60 in 3.7 seconds. And 204 mph top speed. Pricing isn't out yet but it's almost definitely under $70,000.

Europe: you're officially losing.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He'd love to see a race between the Hellcat in valet mode vs other cars in normal mode.

