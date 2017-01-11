The Holland & Holland Range Rover Comes With Its Own Shotguns

Fact: Holland & Holland makes some of the most beautiful high performance shotguns in the world. Fact: Range Rovers are huge and luxurious and rugged and awesome. Theory: Put these two together, and you've got one of the most elegantly rugged off-road machines the ruling class has ever seen.
Behold, the Holland & Holland x Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations Range Rover.
It starts off as an already top-of-the-line Autobiography Edition Range Rover, which means you can order it with just over 500 hp if you so desire. From there, it gets a bit up-rated. The leather is a specially-tanned hide made just for this edition, and the wood is finished to resemble a Holland & Holland gun stock.
No. Really. Check it out for yourself. Each vehicle—they're making 40 per year— comes not just with its own guns, but a proper place to store them.
The custom work for the collaboration is actually being done by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations unit, which is the same set of folks that made that gorgeous Jaguar Project 7 over the summer. It's...kind of on the nice side of things.
Amazingly, Land Rover claims all of the woodwork for the dash and trim is made from a single block of walnut, so that the SVO team can better match the patterns on the veneer.
All that custom work doesn't come cheap, though. Make whatever joke you want about needing to be loaded to afford a $285,000 Land Rover, but, it's still an example of excellent craftsmanship.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He can definitely see this being a success in Texas.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.