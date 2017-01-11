Cars

Lamborghini's Beastly New Race Car

By Published On 08/18/2014 By Published On 08/18/2014
Lamborghini Huracan Supertrofeo
All Photos: Lamborghini S.p.A.

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

For years now, Lamborghini's Super Trofeo program has helped well-heeled drivers square off against each other in nearly identical, seriously race-prepped Gallardos. Now, though, the Huracan is set to take over the mantle as Lamborghini's race car of choice. What you're looking at is officially called the Lamborghini Huracan LP 620-2 Super Trofeo, which is Lambo-speak for "The New Lamborghini Race Car You Can Buy and Race Yourself."

Related

related

Driving a McLaren in Spain with Patrick Stewart

related

Lamborghini's new Huracan is a beast: with Video

related

Driving a McLaren in Spain with Patrick Stewart
The Huracan Supertrofeo is RWD

At its core, it's running the same V10 out of the street Huracan, but with a motorsport-specific ECU that helps bring peak power to 620 hp. Unlike the street car, however, 100 percent of the power goes to the rear wheels, meaning the car should behave more like a traditional GT racer than a high-tech, all-wheel drive beast. On the track, that's a good thing.

Lambo's beastly new race car

That 620 hp is even more effective in the Super Trofeo, thanks to a slew of weight reduction methods (who needs a radio or carpet?) that result in a curb weight of just 2,800 pounds.

The Huracan Supertrofeo has a lot of new aero bits.

Obviously, there's been a lot of wind tunnel work on the car, which is why it has sprouted a splitter up front and a new wing and diffuser in back. Lamborghini hasn't yet released the data on how effective they are, but the bottom line is that at high speeds the car will stick to the road a lot better than its road-going counterpart.

Lamborghini Supertrofeo Rear Wing

Most of the race development for the car was undertaken by legendary Italian race shop Dallara, where the company's founder—who also worked on the chassis for the Miura back in the 1960s.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He's waiting patiently for Lamborghini to drop one of these off in his driveway.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Pro Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Like New

related

READ MORE
Some Flippin' Sweet New Station Wagons Are About to Come Out

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like