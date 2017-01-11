Lamborghini's Beastly New Race Car

For years now, Lamborghini's Super Trofeo program has helped well-heeled drivers square off against each other in nearly identical, seriously race-prepped Gallardos. Now, though, the Huracan is set to take over the mantle as Lamborghini's race car of choice. What you're looking at is officially called the Lamborghini Huracan LP 620-2 Super Trofeo, which is Lambo-speak for "The New Lamborghini Race Car You Can Buy and Race Yourself."
At its core, it's running the same V10 out of the street Huracan, but with a motorsport-specific ECU that helps bring peak power to 620 hp. Unlike the street car, however, 100 percent of the power goes to the rear wheels, meaning the car should behave more like a traditional GT racer than a high-tech, all-wheel drive beast. On the track, that's a good thing.
That 620 hp is even more effective in the Super Trofeo, thanks to a slew of weight reduction methods (who needs a radio or carpet?) that result in a curb weight of just 2,800 pounds.
Obviously, there's been a lot of wind tunnel work on the car, which is why it has sprouted a splitter up front and a new wing and diffuser in back. Lamborghini hasn't yet released the data on how effective they are, but the bottom line is that at high speeds the car will stick to the road a lot better than its road-going counterpart.
Most of the race development for the car was undertaken by legendary Italian race shop Dallara, where the company's founder—who also worked on the chassis for the Miura back in the 1960s.
