The 838 hp German-Italian Lamborghini
Traditionally, Mansory takes the world's most extreme and over the top vehicles and makes them even more extreme and over the top. Compared to the Mansory norm, then, this 838 hp, murdered-out Huracan seems almost...normal?
Nahhhh. Take a closer look, since this is Mansory we're talking about, here. And a Mansory Lamborghini, at that.
Vital Statistics:
- Engine: Turbo V10
- HP: 838, up from 602
- Torque: 575, up from 413
- 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds
- Cost: If you have to ask...
As with most modified supercars, the real story here is in the engine compartment. Essentially, everything not fundamental to the engine has been changed or modified to optimize the new turbo discretely sitting beneath the bodywork. The result is a car that—theoretically, anyway—retains the Huracan's genteel road manners while pushing the performance envelope closer to something more akin to a Porsche 918.
On the outside, Mansory's done everything it could to lighten the car, tossing carbon fiber wings, spoilers, diffusers and mirrors on the body, which has a knock-on effect of upping the style quotient. A subtle touch, by Mansory standards.
Unlike a lot of other companies that make carbon fiber bits, Mansory shapes its parts in an autoclave, where the materials get their shape during an extremely high-pressure, high-heat process.The German firm is emphatic that pieces like the new rear wing and diffuser are functional elements as well, adding downforce at the rear during elevated speeds.
For anyone paying the Mansory premium on top of the cost of a new Huracan, the thinking is that a standard interior simply won't do. So everything's upgraded to the customer's specs. The designers even went so far as to reshape the airbag in the center of the steering wheel.
If you ever drive one of these, try not to test that airbag out, though, ok?
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He thinks Mansory's cars have gotten less ostentatious in the past year or so. That's a good thing in his book.