Introducing Mercedes' Weirdly Beautiful Autonomous Car

Mercedes finally pulled back the curtain on its brand new autonomous car concept. As you can see, it's decidedly gorgeous.
And weird. The entire aim of the vehicle, Mercedes said, was to to alter the entire notion of personal travel. Its designers have done just that.
The car's full name is the F 015 Luxury in Motion, which is a bit of a mouthful, but that's okay because in theory, if you someday own one, you'll have plenty of time to chew while it chauffeurs you around.
Because a car that drives itself shouldn't need you to monitor its every move, the F 015 features a quartet of swiveling seats that turn the interior into a veritable mobile living room.
Of course, the single greatest challenge for any autonomous car isn't the seating position, it's the way in which the vehicle interprets and interacts with the world around it, and how it enables the passengers to do the same. There are six different screens mounted throughout the cabin, which work in concert with a series of sensors to let you control the car with nothing more than hand gestures, eye movement, and, if you're old-fashioned, touching the screen.
So are you going to see this car on the road anytime soon? Not a chance, unless you happen to catch it at a demonstration. You will, however, see more and more of the concepts contained in the F 015 evolved through multiple iterations as Mercedes gets closer to its first truly mass produced autonomous car.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. It's not the autonomous cars that scare him, it's the people inside them.