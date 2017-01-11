Cars

Ferrari's New F60 America Has 729 HP and 60 Years Of Tradition

Ferrar F60 America
All Photos: Ferrari

In 1954, the first Ferraris started to reach American shores. To celebrate the company's 60th anniversary of their North American branch, Ferrari just dropped the F60 America. As a topless Italian supercar featuring a 729 hp V12 should be, it's obviously gorgeous. They're only making 10, though, and they were all sold long ago, meaning that this, sadly, is about as close as you'll get.

Ferrar F60 America

On the outside, it's an homage to a 1967 275 GTS4 NART Spider, itself a limited run of 10 topless Ferraris ordered by NART (North American Racing Team) boss-slash-Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti personally ordered from Enzo for his clients. Those flying buttresses behind the seats are leather-wrapped carbon fiber, naturally.

There's even a top! Granted, it's cloth, and you really shouldn't use it at speeds above 75 mph. Then again, you probably shouldn't be taking this car outside in non-convertible weather.

The F60 America

The interior color scheme is asymmetrical: the black on the passenger's side is an homage to the black seats of competition Ferraris of years past, while the red on the driver's side is, well, you see how red it is. As a final nod to Ferrari's history on our soil, that center stripe on both seats is actually the American flag.

Not a bad anniversary gift, really.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's glad Ferrari paid homage to an oft-forgotten racing livery.

