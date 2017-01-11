Ferrari's New F60 America Has 729 HP and 60 Years Of Tradition

The interior color scheme is asymmetrical: the black on the passenger's side is an homage to the black seats of competition Ferraris of years past, while the red on the driver's side is, well, you see how red it is. As a final nod to Ferrari's history on our soil, that center stripe on both seats is actually the American flag.

Not a bad anniversary gift, really.



Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's glad Ferrari paid homage to an oft-forgotten racing livery.