Ford Just Brought Back The Shelby GT350

Early iterations of the Mustang were anything but performance cars, so Ford brought on Carroll Shelby to breathe some new life into the vehicle. The result was the ever-classic GT350. Half a century later, the 2015 Mustang is easily the best all-around performer in the model's history, and instead of stopping there, they took it one step further. This is the new GT350. It's got 500 hp under the hood, and that's not even the most impressive bit.

This just might be the most hardcore track Mustang Ford's ever produced.