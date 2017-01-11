The 800 hp Italian electric supercar

There was a time when the words "electric car" were the gearhead equivalent of mono—defined by lethargy and weakness. Those days are officially over.
In case you've missed it, you can have your choice of anything from a demonic-sounding electric Harley to the ridiculous and awesome Tesla Model S P85D. And now, there's a bona fide Italian supercar on the way with an all-electric 800 hp.
Meet the Tecnicar Lavinia SC. It's currently being put together to be ready for next year's Top Marques Monaco show. Take a look.
It certainly looks the part. The question is whether it'll live up to the hype, but there's actually reason to have hope, unlike some other cars with seemingly wild claims.
While Tecnicar hasn't released hard specs on the car, it has spent the past few years making everything from an electric track car prototype, to electric city cars, to an electric train in Sicily. So they've at least got experience with electric vehicles.
Can't wait to see it in the flesh.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor.