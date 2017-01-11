The 800 hp Italian electric supercar

There was a time when the words "electric car" were the gearhead equivalent of mono—defined by lethargy and weakness. Those days are officially over.

In case you've missed it, you can have your choice of anything from a demonic-sounding electric Harley to the ridiculous and awesome Tesla Model S P85D. And now, there's a bona fide Italian supercar on the way with an all-electric 800 hp.

Meet the Tecnicar Lavinia SC. It's currently being put together to be ready for next year's Top Marques Monaco show. Take a look.