The 800 HP Italian Electric Supercar

Tecnicar Lavinia SC
All Photos: Tecnicar

There was a time when the words "electric car" were the gearhead equivalent of mono—defined by lethargy and weakness. Those days are officially over.

In case you've missed it, you can have your choice of anything from a demonic-sounding electric Harley to the ridiculous and awesome Tesla Model S P85D. And now, there's a bona fide Italian supercar on the way with an all-electric 800 hp.

Meet the Tecnicar Lavinia SC. It's currently being put together to be ready for next year's Top Marques Monaco show. Take a look.

The 800 hp Italian electric supercar

It certainly looks the part. The question is whether it'll live up to the hype, but there's actually reason to have hope, unlike some other cars with seemingly wild claims.

Tecnicar Lavinia SC

While Tecnicar hasn't released hard specs on the car, it has spent the past few years making everything from an electric track car prototype, to electric city cars, to an electric train in Sicily. So they've at least got experience with electric vehicles.

Can't wait to see it in the flesh.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's really hoping this gets made, in at least a handful of examples.

