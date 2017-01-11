Cars

The 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Is A 640 HP Corvette Powered Menace To High Society

All images: General Motors

My dad once told me there is "a great deal more you can get away with in a tuxedo than with a pair of jeans." And when Cadillac announced today that their 2016 refresh of their already eye-wateringly fast CTS-V would be powered by the same engine as a Corvette Z06, I started to have a whole new appreciation for what he meant.

This car, which slips by relatively undercover, is capable of going over 200 mph. Think about that for a second. A sedan that wouldn't look out of place in the commuter lot at KPMG is capable of going 200 F*CKING MILES PER HOUR.

Does this engine look familiar to you? It should; it used to live inside of a Corvette Z06. 

Nothing too crazy on the interior, just the same Recaro Racing seats we've come to know and love.

"Hey Bob, how was your weekend?"
"Not bad Bill, just took the ol' 4 door up to 200 mph down at the track."
"Hah, good one, Bob."

Needless to say, I am extremely excited to get my hands on one of these bad boys. 

Full spec sheet available direct from GM here.

