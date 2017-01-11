The 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Is A 640 HP Corvette Powered Menace To High Society

My dad once told me there is "a great deal more you can get away with in a tuxedo than with a pair of jeans." And when Cadillac announced today that their 2016 refresh of their already eye-wateringly fast CTS-V would be powered by the same engine as a Corvette Z06, I started to have a whole new appreciation for what he meant.

This car, which slips by relatively undercover, is capable of going over 200 mph. Think about that for a second. A sedan that wouldn't look out of place in the commuter lot at KPMG is capable of going 200 F*CKING MILES PER HOUR.