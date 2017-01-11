The 5 Most Overtly Sexual Car Parts Ever Made

5. The Edsel’s Grille

The Edsel is considered one of the greatest automotive failures ever conceived. It's also one of the greatest examples of a car that has a vulva on it. Ah, the sexual repression of the late 1950s. What a time to be alive!





Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's hesitant to take an automotive Rorschach test.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.