Shelby's 50th Anniversary 427 Cobra Is Hell On Wheels

Seven liters and 50 years ago, Carroll Shelby did something absolutely incredible. He took his Cobra (already one of the most potent vehicles in the world) and turned it into the pavement pounding legend that is the 427 Cobra. It didn't have the same racing success as its smaller 289 brothers, but it certainly excelled at capturing the hearts and minds of just about every red-blooded American car enthusiast ever since.

In honor of the car's golden anniversary, Shelby American is producing a limited run of 50 new 427 Cobras.