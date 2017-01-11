Cars

Shelby's 50th Anniversary 427 Cobra Is Hell On Wheels

By Published On 01/09/2015 By Published On 01/09/2015
Shelby American

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

People Are Now Drinking Mushroom Coffee for Health Benefits

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

Seven liters and 50 years ago, Carroll Shelby did something absolutely incredible. He took his Cobra (already one of the most potent vehicles in the world) and turned it into the pavement pounding legend that is the 427 Cobra. It didn't have the same racing success as its smaller 289 brothers, but it certainly excelled at capturing the hearts and minds of just about every red-blooded American car enthusiast ever since.

In honor of the car's golden anniversary, Shelby American is producing a limited run of 50 new 427 Cobras.

Related

related

This Incredible Shelby 289 Competition Cobra Is For Sale

related

19 Things You Didn't Know About Shelby

related

This Incredible Shelby 289 Competition Cobra Is For Sale
The 50th Anniversary Shelby Cobra
Shelby American

You can order it in either fiberglass or aluminum, with the latter coming naked. Nothing but gorgeous polished metal, save for the twin brushed aluminum stripes down the middle.

The 50th Anniversary Cobra
Shelby American

Naturally, your only other alternative (with regard to color) is Guardsman Blue with white stripes; pretty much the most American paint job there is. Basically, there's no way to go wrong in ordering this thing.

50th Anniversary Cobra
Shelby American

As for billet badges, there're no less than seven that've been thrown on the front, back, sides, and even the floor mats, should you somehow happen to forget how special the car is.

The 50th Anniversary Cobra
Shelby American

Right down to the engine plate stamped with your legitimate Shelby CSX4550 to CSX4599 serial number, the car's got everything you need...except for an actual engine. Unfortunately, that's not included in the $120,000 to $180,000 price tag.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. In some respects, as a toddler playing with his toy cars, the Cobra was his first love.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Riding a Motorcycle Will Make You a Better Driver

related

READ MORE
The One Thing That'll Make Your Car Perform Way Better This Winter

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like