The 725 HP RTR Mustang Will Eat Your First Born

The new Mustang is beautiful, powerful, and its handling is pretty great. But there’s this little thing called the Corvette Z06, and Dodge recently gave birth to some hellish twins. Suddenly, in an era that will quite possibly be remembered as the gasoline engine’s last golden age, rolling up to the party with less than 700 hp simply doesn’t cut it.

Enter RTR. Founded five years ago as a means of improving upon Ford’s signature pony car, the company’s just taken the cover off their 2015 entry. Nothing special here, just 725 supercharged horsepower under the hood.