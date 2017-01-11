Cars

The 8 Deadliest Race Tracks In The World

By Published On 03/12/2015 By Published On 03/12/2015
The Deadliest Tracks in the World
ChrisonF1

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

No one knows exactly how many people have died in pursuit of their motorsport passions, but the number is astronomically high. And while there's no doubt tracks, and cars, have become much safer over the years, that wasn't always the case.

Some tracks—and races—have proven much more lethal than others. Here are those fatal raceways:

Note: Accurate totals of motorsport fatalities are few and far between for a variety of reasons, so all numbers listed below are rough at best.

Related

related

The 12 Most Bizarre Formula 1 Cars Of All Time

related

America's 17 Best Race Tracks

related

The GT40: 19 Stunning Photos of the Most Beautiful American Race Car

related

The 12 Most Bizarre Formula 1 Cars Of All Time
The Deadliest Tracks on Earth
Toyota

1. Circuit de la Sarthe, a.k.a. Le Mans

Relatively few drivers have perished at Le Mans, with estimates generally limited to the mid 20s. However, when a Mercedes somersaulted into the crowd before bursting into flames in 1955, scores of men, women and children died in one of the most graphic and gory scenes imaginable. Mercedes withdrew from racing for decades, and Switzerland banned motorsports.

The Deadliest Tracks on Earth
Alex Fuentes

2. The Dakar Rally

Ok, so this isn't really a track, per se, but it is one of the most extreme events on Earth, and one that averages almost a death per year.

The Deadliest Tracks on Earth
Wikimedia Commons

3. Daytona International Speedway

Just under 30 people have lost their lives at Daytona. Many in circumstances similar to Dale Earnhardt, whose life ended abruptly, as his car was turned directly into the wall.

The Deadliest Tracks on Earth
Marco Pozzo

4. Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Today, Monza is merely one of the fastest road courses in the world—after undergoing numerous radical changes to make it slower. For many decades, however, the track had an extra loop that made it significantly faster. Over 40 top-flight drivers have died at Monza, including an unlucky few who simply flew off the loop into the dense forest below.

related

America's 17 Best Race Tracks
The deadliest tracks on earth.
Oscarus

5. Spa Francorchamps

For the vast majority of cars, the secret to driving fast at Spa is simply to be willing to go a little bit faster than everyone else. For a track that's already blindingly quick and supremely technical, that's a deadly combination, as nearly 50 of the greatest drivers have learned.

The Deadliest Race Tracks
Indianapolis Motor Speedway

6. Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Nearly 60 competitors have perished at Indy, with plenty more spectators and crew also falling at the track. Many of these were in the early days of motorsport, when a seemingly benign crash would suddenly result in drivers ejected from their car and pinned against the wall.

The Deadliest Tracks on Earth
Jim Culp

7. The Nurburgring

The Nurburgring is so long it can be pouring on one part of the circuit and perfectly dry on another. Even today, it's a deadly combination of technical corners and high speeds, though safety standards have improved from the early days when drivers could literally fly down an embankment or into a forest. Just under 70 racers have died during official events, but the number of amateur drivers and motorcyclists the track has claimed is well into the hundreds.

The deadliest tracks on earth
Jonathan Camp

8. The Isle of Man

Take a ton of motorcyclists riding at 200+ mph on closed off public roads through small towns, and you'll understand why it's so difficult to determine an accurate total for the number of people whose lives were lost here. Even the most conservative estimates put the number well over 200. The race has been held since 1906 and only once—1982—did it not involve at least on fatality.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

related

READ MORE
Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Car's Safety Rating

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like