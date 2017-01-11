The 9 Greatest Movie Car Chases of All Time

In movies with elaborate dance sequences, it often takes the actors months of work with choreographers to get the moves down. Without a doubt, dancing is hard. Now imagine that dancing isn't with people in a small room, but rather, with extremely fast and expensive cars driving on momentarily-closed off public roads surrounded by even more expensive infrastructure. This alone makes the almost-impossible logistical consideration of car chases one of the greatest art forms ever created.

When you think of car chases, some flashy scenes may come to mind. But often, they're simply manipulated on the ol' green screen (like the magnificent gif below). For instance, neither Daniel Craig, nor his stunt double, actually drove on those terra cotta rooftops.