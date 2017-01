The Aeromobil Flying Car Is Finally Coming

Štefan Klein, a Slovakian designer with a resume touting stops at BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen, has spent the better part of 20 years working on the Aeromobil. In that time, he's gone through a few different iterations of it, and for the past year he's been testing—driving, flying, and most importantly, not dying—a version that's pretty close to the finished product.

According to Ĺ tefan, the final version is ready to rock, and he's officially taking the wrapper off later this month in Vienna.