The Aeromobil Flying Car Is Finally Coming

Štefan Klein, a Slovakian designer with a resume touting stops at BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen, has spent the better part of 20 years working on the Aeromobil. In that time, he's gone through a few different iterations of it, and for the past year he's been testing—driving, flying, and most importantly, not dying—a version that's pretty close to the finished product.

According to Štefan, the final version is ready to rock, and he's officially taking the wrapper off later this month in Vienna.