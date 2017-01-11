Cars

The 10 Best Cars For The Perfect Road Trip

By Published On 07/10/2015 By Published On 07/10/2015
Markus Spieri

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Hack to Score Cheap Food at Chain Restaurants

related

This Bar Will Give You a Free Bottle of Booze for Chopping Off Your Man Bun

related

Hurry, There Are $105 Flights to Puerto Rico

Road trips are an undeniable right of passage in America. They're right up there with sneaking out of your bedroom window as a kid. Of course, to do a road trip right, you've gotta have the perfect set of wheels. All budgeting aside, you'd be hard pressed to find a better ride than the 10 listed right here. 

dstone7y

1. 1966 Corvette

It's the classic second-generation shape that many still regard as the most beautiful ever made. Combine that with a beastly 427 cid V8 under the hood, and who cares how much gas it's gonna guzzle. The theatrics of cruising down the highway in something like this are unparalleled.

1971 Ferrari Daytona

2. 1971 Ferrari Daytona

In its day, this was quite possibly the greatest road trip car on Earth. The rolling embodiment of grand touring, the Daytona has only gotten better with age. Just try to name a better car to drive up the Pacific Coast Highway. Take your time.

Bentley

3. Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

What? A modern car!? Oh yes, for the simple reason that this is a car that won't beat you up and wear you out before you get to your destination. Plus, it's still faster than anything you're likely to come across on the highway and it can handle just about any weather you throw at it, from heavy snow, to perfectly beautiful 72 degree days that beg you to put the top down.

Ford

4. 1957 Ford Country Squire

The 1950s version of the boring family station wagon is really one hell of a design exercise. Rolling down the road in this is absolutely nothing like a Griswold vacation.

GM

5. Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

You can't go wrong with a modern version of that hot rod station wagon your dad always wanted. Thanks to a Corvette-derived V8 with over 500 hp under the hood, if a Christie Brinkley lookalike happens to pull up next to you in a vintage Ferrari 308 GTS...you’ll absolutely blow her doors off. 

Nick Taylor

6. 1985 Land Rover Defender 90

Have you ever found yourself driving down a seemingly abandoned highway in the middle of nowhere and thought, “What would happen if I just...turned, right now?” Go ahead, make an argument as to why the Defender wouldn’t be exceptionally badass when it comes to living out adolescent driving fantasies.

FCA

7. 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Before you start laughing this off as a strange choice, think about what it can do: the beauty of this one on a road trip is that it encompasses just about everything. Damn fast? Yep. Comfy? Check. Decent off road? You bet. And extra points because it can pull your camper or boat behind it.

Canadian Pacific

8. 1965 Mustang convertible

When you’re cruising at 70 mph through middle America, and you look down and see that horse emblem running free as the scenery blurs past, there’s an intangible awesomeness that fills your being. It’s something everyone needs to experience at least once in their lifetime.

Markus Spiering

9. 1967-79 VW Camper Bus

Will it break down a half dozen times or more on a trip across the U.S.? Yeah, probably, but the beauty of the old VW Bus is that it’s so damn easy to fix it’s never really broken. Besides, whenever you're on the side of the road...you're at your hotel already.

Jaguar

10. Jaguar F-Type V8S convertible

What is the F-Type, really? It's the spirit of the 1960s wrapped up in a tribute to its XKE ancestry, disguised as a relatively inexpensive grand tourer. Sure, it’s blisteringly fast, but it’s also a brutal and loud car that’s every bit as much about the visceral driving experience as it is the speed. If you can afford the car, you can afford the gas it'll take to blast through America's best back roads...and you absolutely should.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He once drove across Texas in the middle of summer in a Mustang convertible with the top down. His forehead smelled like a steakhouse.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
We Drove the Best Performance Car Under $50,000
First Drives

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like