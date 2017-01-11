Jet Ski + SUV = All-Terrain Hybrid Monster

Anyone who's ever ridden a Jet Ski will likely tell you the same thing: they're great, as long as you're on the ocean or at least a big lake to fully experience the ride. A pond or a river just ain't gonna cut it. Until now.
Alaska-based Mackinnon Marine has just dropped the AlumaSki. Think of it as a Jet Ski you can ride almost anywhere.
The original concept was to build a Jet Ski that Alaskan wilderness aficionados could play with when flowing rivers turn into small, rock-filled, uncharted streams. As such, it's made from quarter-inch thick aluminum. This means if you hit a rock, the rock dies, not you.
It features a flat bottom much like a traditional riverboat, so it can float at idle in just six inches of water. Meanwhile, a 110 hp four-cylinder engine gets it going fast enough that you can skim across any path, so long as there's two to three inches of water. That's basically the equivalent of a heavy rain on a city street.
That means you can do things like this. Call it creek-bed drifting, which should definitely be a thing.
