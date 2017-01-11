The R2-D2 Jet Is Real, People

All Nippon Airways—a Japanese airline offering plenty of flights to Tokyo—just partnered with Lucasfilm in what is undoubtedly one of the coolest Star Wars-slash-airline promos yet: It's dressing up the entire plane as R2-D2. Seriously.
The plane itself is a 787 Dreamliner—i.e. the plane you most want to be on if you're settling in for a 15-hour flight. That's exactly what ANA's going to do with it, too: starting this fall, it'll embark on a five year partnership carrying the R2-D2 theme all over the world on trans-oceanic flights.
Check out the in-flight preview of it here, then just hope that your seatmate's less annoying than C-3PO.
