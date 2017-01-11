Cars

The R2-D2 Jet Is Real, People

The R2D2 Jet
ANA

All Nippon Airways—a Japanese airline offering plenty of flights to Tokyo—just partnered with Lucasfilm in what is undoubtedly one of the coolest Star Wars-slash-airline promos yet: It's dressing up the entire plane as R2-D2. Seriously.

The R2D2 Plane
ANA

The plane itself is a 787 Dreamliner—i.e. the plane you most want to be on if you're settling in for a 15-hour flight. That's exactly what ANA's going to do with it, too: starting this fall, it'll embark on a five year partnership carrying the R2-D2 theme all over the world on trans-oceanic flights.

The R2D2 Jet
ANA
The R2D2 Jet
ANA
YouTube/?ANAGlobalCH

Check out the in-flight preview of it here, then just hope that your seatmate's less annoying than C-3PO.


